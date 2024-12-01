Cole Caufield News: Lights lamp twice in loss
Caufield scored two goals on five shots on net, adding a block and a hit in Sunday's 6-3 loss to Boston.
Caufield found the back of the net for a third straight game. An Arber Xhekaj shot caromed in off his leg, and he later snuck a shot through Jeremy Swayman's legs. The second tally made it a 5-3 game with plenty of time left. The two strikes increased his season total to 16 (tied for third in NHL) through 24 outings.
