Cole Caufield headshot

Cole Caufield News: Lights lamp twice in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 1, 2024 at 6:23pm

Caufield scored two goals on five shots on net, adding a block and a hit in Sunday's 6-3 loss to Boston.

Caufield found the back of the net for a third straight game. An Arber Xhekaj shot caromed in off his leg, and he later snuck a shot through Jeremy Swayman's legs. The second tally made it a 5-3 game with plenty of time left. The two strikes increased his season total to 16 (tied for third in NHL) through 24 outings.

Cole Caufield
Montreal Canadiens
