Cole Caufield News: Nets equalizer Sunday

Caufield scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Predators.

Caufield has two goals and an assist over four contests in April. The 24-year-old continues to be a steady scorer in a top-line role, though he's gone 11 games without a multi-point effort. He's set a career high with 66 points (36 goals, 30 helpers) through 77 outings, and he's added 227 shots on net, 65 hits and a plus-9 rating this season.