Cole Caufield News: Nets goal in season-ending loss
Caufield scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Caufield managed to put up four points (two goals, two assists) in this series. He had a total of six goals, 13 points (10 on the power play), 43 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-10 rating over 19 playoff outings. Caufield will have high expectations in fantasy next year after a 51-goal, 88-point breakout over 81 regular-season games in 2025-26.
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