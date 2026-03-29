Cole Caufield News: One of each in Sunday's win
Caufield scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Caufield and Nick Suzuki set each other up for the Canadiens' first two goals. Caufield's tally was the game-winner, his 10th such goal this season among the career-high 46 he's potted. He's added 33 assists, 220 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-26 rating over 72 appearances in a career year on Montreal's top line and first power-play unit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Caufield See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 263 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 245 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles12 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 1712 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Caufield See More