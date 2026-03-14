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Cole Caufield News: Playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Caufield (illness) will return to the lineup versus San Jose on Saturday, according to RDS.ca.

Caufield missed Wednesday's contest versus Ottawa and was limited by his illness in Tuesday's tilt versus Toronto, but he has recovered and will be back on the top line with the Habs on Saturday. Caufield has 37 goals and 64 points in 63 games this season, including 21 points with the man advantage.

Cole Caufield
Montreal Canadiens
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