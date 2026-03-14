Cole Caufield News: Playing Saturday
Caufield (illness) will return to the lineup versus San Jose on Saturday, according to RDS.ca.
Caufield missed Wednesday's contest versus Ottawa and was limited by his illness in Tuesday's tilt versus Toronto, but he has recovered and will be back on the top line with the Habs on Saturday. Caufield has 37 goals and 64 points in 63 games this season, including 21 points with the man advantage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Caufield See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 104 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 311 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week13 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2814 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Caufield See More