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Cole Caufield News: Pots 45th goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Caufield scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Caufield gave the Habs a 3-0 lead with a wrister at the 14:45 mark of the second period, and now he's up to a team-high 45 goals on the season. The 25-year-old winger continues to play at a high level and remains on a hot streak, tallying 10 goals and seven assists in 12 appearances since the beginning of March, so he should remain as Montreal's go-to scoring threat. His 45 goals rank second in the NHL, trailing only Nathan MacKinnon's 48.

Cole Caufield
Montreal Canadiens
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