Cole Caufield headshot

Cole Caufield News: Pots goal in loss Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Caufield scored a goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Caufield leads the Habs in goals this season and is now up to 39 goals and 66 points across 65 regular-season contests. He hasn't missed a beat since missing one game against the Senators last week, as he's scored in back-to-back games since his return. He should continue to be one of Montreal's most reliable fantasy options across all formats ahead of the final weeks of the regular season.

Cole Caufield
Montreal Canadiens
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