Cole Caufield headshot

Cole Caufield News: Pots OT winner for goal No. 40

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Caufield scored the overtime winner and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Bruins.

With just 22 seconds left in the extra frame, Caufield re-directed a Nick Suzuki pass into the Boston net past Jeremy Swayman. It was the 40th goal of the season for Caufield, the first time in his career he's reach that plateau, and he's the first Montreal player to hit 40 since Vincent Damphousse did it in 1993-94. Caufield has been locked in since the Olympic break, and over the last nine games he's collected eight goals and 11 points. Given his current pace, 10 more goals in the Canadiens' final 15 contests to get to 50 doesn't seem impossible.

Cole Caufield
Montreal Canadiens
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