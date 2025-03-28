Cole Caufield News: Puts away goal Thursday

Caufield scored a goal in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Flyers.

Caufield ended a four-game goal drought with his third-period tally. The 24-year-old winger has had the occasional dry spell this season but has mostly been consistent in a top-six role. He's up to 34 goals, 63 points, 211 shots on net, 58 hits and a plus-6 rating through 71 appearances. He needs three more points to set a career high.