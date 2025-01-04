Cole Caufield News: Rediscovering scoring touch

Caufield scored a goal one three shots and had two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Caufield finished a 2-on-1 break to tie the game with 6:35 left in the third period. He also tallied during the shootout. The game-tying goal was the fourth in the last five outings for Caufield, who rediscovered his scoring touch on Montreal's road trip after a seven-game stretch without a marker. He leads the Canadiens with 21 goals (18.4 shooting percentage).