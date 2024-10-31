Fantasy Hockey
Cole Caufield News: Scores 10th goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 1, 2024 at 10:37am

Caufield scored a power-play goal and had two shots on net in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Washington.

Caufield, who recorded his fourth man-advantage tally, wristed a laser past Charlie Lindgren to tie the game at one goal per side. It was the 10th goal of the season for Caufield, who kept pace with New Jersey's Nico Hischier atop the NHL's goal leaders. Caufield has goals in four straight games and six over his last six outings.

