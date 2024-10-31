Cole Caufield News: Scores 10th of season

Caufield scored a power-play goal and had two shots on net in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Washington.

Caufield, who recorded his fourth man-advantage tally, wristed a laser past Charlie Lindgren to tie the game at one goal per side It was the 10th goal of the season for Caufield, who kept pace with New Jersey's Nico Hischier atop the NHL's goal leaders. Caufield has goals in four straight and six over his last six outings.