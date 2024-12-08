Cole Caufield News: Scores 17th goal of season

Caufield notched a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

Caufield remains one of the most productive forwards for Montreal, and he leads the team in goals by a wide margin with 17. The 23-year-old has found the back of the net five times in his last six outings, a span in which he's also posted three assists, a plus-2 rating, 26 shots, eight hits and three blocked shots.