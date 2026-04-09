Cole Caufield headshot

Cole Caufield News: Scores 50th goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Caufield scored his 50th goal of the season in a 2-1 win over the Lightning on Thursday.

What a milestone, and the goal was a beauty. Caufield drove down the right side on a rush, took a pass from Nick Suzuki and fired a wrist shot that beat Andrei Vasilevskiy glove side to put the Habs up 1-0 in the second period. He scored at home, with his dad in the stands, and he was given a lengthy standing ovation. Caufield is the seventh player in franchise history to score 50 goals in a season. He's the first since Stephane Richer put up 51 in 1989-90. And he's the first American-born player to score 50 for the Habs.

Cole Caufield
Montreal Canadiens
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