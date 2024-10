Caufield scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to Seattle.

Caufield banged a rebound home for Montreal's first goal, which briefly stemmed the onslaught by the Kraken. The tally was Caufield's ninth, leaving him tied with New Jersey's Nico Hischier for tops in the NHL. Caufield's scored in three straight games and seven of 10 thus far.