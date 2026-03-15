Cole Caufield headshot

Cole Caufield News: Scores in loss to San Jose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Caufield scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Caufield snapped a two-goal goalless skid with his first-period goal, and he continues to produce for Montreal, tallying points in five of his seven appearances since the Olympic break. Caufield currently leads the Canadiens in goals with 38 and is on the verge of posting a new career-best mark in points. He has 65 points (38 goals, 27 helpers) in 64 appearances this season, and his previous career-best mark was 70 points (37 goals, 33 assists) in 82 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.

Cole Caufield
Montreal Canadiens
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