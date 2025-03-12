Cole Caufield News: Sends helper Wednesday

Caufield recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Caufield continues to excel on the Canadiens' top line. The winger set up a Juraj Slafkovsky go-ahead goal in the second period Wednesday, giving Caufield at least one point in eight of his last nine games. In that span, he's earned six goals and four assists. The 24-year-old is up to 32 goals, 27 helpers, 194 shots on net, 52 hits and a plus-4 rating across 65 appearances. He's six points back of matching his career-best 65 from last season, which took him all 82 contests to achieve.