Cole Caufield News: Slides assist in loss
Caufield had an assist, two shots on net and one hit in Thursday's 9-2 loss to the Penguins.
Caufield stepped in front of a lazy pass out near the blue line and led a rush that resulted in a goal barely over two minutes into the game. He makes headlines for his scoring ability -- Caufield has 17 goals with a 21.5 shooting percentage -- but the forward can dish, too. Eight of his nine assists this season have come in the last 12 outings.
