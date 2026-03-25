Cole Caufield News: Stays hot with one of each

Caufield tallied a goal, distributed an assist and put two shots on net in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Carolina.

Caufield was dominant across a four-minute stretch in the second period, where he scored the game-tying goal before sliding the primary helper on Juraj Slafkovsky's go-ahead tally. Caufield's goal was his 44th of the season and it helped him extend his point streak to six games. The 25-year-old winger is chasing down Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy, as Caufield sits just two goals shy of MacKinnon's total of 46. Caufield has cemented himself as a star in the NHL this season with 76 points, 210 shots on net and 47 hits across 69 appearances this season.