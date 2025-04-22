Cole Caufield News: Strikes on power play

Caufield scored a power-play goal on five shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 1.

Caufield has four goals and four assists over his last 10 contests. He doesn't have a multi-point effort since March 15 versus the Panthers, but Caufield's consistency on the top line and first power-play unit make him an important part of the Canadiens' offense. He finished the regular season with his first 70-point campaign (37 goals, 33 assists) while adding 240 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 82 appearances.