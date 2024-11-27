Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Cole Caufield headshot

Cole Caufield News: Tallies on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 27, 2024 at 11:13pm

Caufield scored a power-play goal, had five shots on net and recorded two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win in Columbus.

Caufield raced to the Columbus end after Juraj Slafkovsky forced a turnover and led Caufield to a breakaway for the Canadiens' second goal of the game. He beat Elvis Merzlikins low to the stick side. It was the first goal in six games for Caufield and seventh overall on the power play. He leads Montreal with 13 goals through 22 outings, a far quicker pace than last season when he needed 43 games to reach that many tallies.

Cole Caufield
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now