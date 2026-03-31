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Cole Caufield News: Ten goals in last 10 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 7:43pm

Caufield had a goal and an assist Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Caufield has 10 goals (six assists) in his last 10 games and 47 snipes on the season (80 points). No Canadien has hit the 50-goal mark in 36 years. Stephane Richer last did it in 1989-90. And Caufield is just two goals behind Nathan MacKinnon (49) for the NHL lead. Is a Rocket Richard trophy in his sights? Sure, but the climb is steep.

Cole Caufield
Montreal Canadiens
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