Cole Caufield News: Ties game Tuesday

Caufield scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Caufield's tally tied the score at 1-1 late in the second period, and the surging Canadiens would rally in the third to pick up their sixth straight win. The 24-year-old winger has three goals and one assist during the winning streak. He's at 37 goals, 67 points, 229 shots on net, 65 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 78 contests as a fixture on the top line.