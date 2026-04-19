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Cole Caufield News: Two assists in Game 1 overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 7:30pm

Caufield delivered two power-play assists in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

Caufield had two shots, two hits and one block, and he spent most of the 5-on-5 play under the wet blanket of Anthony Cirelli's line. Expect the Bolts to continue to try to smother him and his line mates, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky. But the NHL's second-best regular-season sniper (51 goals) will find a way to tickle the twine soon enough.

Cole Caufield
Montreal Canadiens
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