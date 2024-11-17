Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Cole Caufield headshot

Cole Caufield News: Two helpers against Jackets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 9:15am

Caufield picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

It's the second time in three games that Caufield has produced multiple points, although those are his only points so far in November through seven contests. The 23-year-old has only three helpers in 18 appearances this season, but his 12 goals put him on pace to shatter the career-high 28 he pocketed in 2023-24.

Cole Caufield
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now