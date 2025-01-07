Cole Caufield News: Two points against Vancouver

Caufield scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

The 24-year-old wasted little time extending his goal streak to four games, as Caufield snapped a shot past Kevin Lankinen from the slot just 67 seconds into the first period. Caufield hasn't gone back-to-back games without getting onto the scoresheet since early November, an impressive run of consistency, and he's racked up five goals and 13 points over the last 12 contests. He already has 22 goals through 40 appearances on the season, leaving him just six tallies shy of reaching the career-best 28 he scored in 2023-24.