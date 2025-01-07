Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Caufield headshot

Cole Caufield News: Two points against Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 9:49am

Caufield scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

The 24-year-old wasted little time extending his goal streak to four games, as Caufield snapped a shot past Kevin Lankinen from the slot just 67 seconds into the first period. Caufield hasn't gone back-to-back games without getting onto the scoresheet since early November, an impressive run of consistency, and he's racked up five goals and 13 points over the last 12 contests. He already has 22 goals through 40 appearances on the season, leaving him just six tallies shy of reaching the career-best 28 he scored in 2023-24.

Cole Caufield
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now