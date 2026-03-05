Cole Clayton headshot

Cole Clayton News: Called up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 9:53am

Clayton was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Thursday.

Clayton was acquired from San Jose on Jan. 19, as part of the Kiefer Sherwood trade. Clayton had two goals and five assists in 49 AHL games, split between Abbotsford and AHL San Jose before his recall. The Canucks could make a few deals before the trade deadline Friday and that would leave them shorthanded on the blue line, if Clayton was not recalled at this time.

Cole Clayton
Vancouver Canucks
