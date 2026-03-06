Cole Clayton News: Heads to AHL
Clayton was reassigned to the minors Friday.
Clayton was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Thursday, but he didn't end up making his NHL debut during his brief stint with Vancouver. The 26-year-old has two goals, seven points and 36 PIM in 49 AHL outings between Abbotsford and San Jose in 2025-26.
