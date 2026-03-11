Cole Eiserman News: Earns three points Wednesday
Eiserman scored twice and added an assist in Boston University's 4-1 win over the University of Vermont on Wednesday.
Eiserman's performance puts him at 18 goals and 10 helpers through 31 appearances this season. The Terriers' win Wednesday extended their run in the Hockey East tournament. Eiserman's numbers are down compared to last year, when he had 25 goals and 36 points in 39 contests.
