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Cole Eiserman News: Joining professional ranks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Eiserman signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Wednesday.

Eiserman's deal begins in 2026-27, so any additional games he plays this season will come with AHL Bridgeport. The 19-year-old had 18 goals and 10 assists over 32 games with Boston University this season, though the Terriers' poor season ended his NCAA campaign early. Eiserman will likely get a chance to compete for an NHL job in training camp in the fall, but his down year in 2025-26 suggests he needs to develop a bit more before being a regular on Long Island.

Cole Eiserman
New York Islanders
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