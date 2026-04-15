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Cole Eiserman News: Three helpers in AHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Eiserman logged three assists in AHL Bridgeport's 5-2 win over Hartford on Wednesday.

Across his first 10 AHL games, Eiserman has seven points, 18 shots on net and a minus-4 rating. This was his first multi-point effort. Eiserman likely will get a look with the Islanders in training camp, but he probably needs more development time in the AHL before becoming a full-time option at the NHL level.

Cole Eiserman
New York Islanders
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