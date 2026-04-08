Cole Hutson News: Deposits empty-netter

Hutson scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Maple Leafs.

Hutson has netted two of his three goals into a vacant cage so far. The 19-year-old blueliner's instincts on offense are still apparent, as he's earned eight points, including five on the power play, over his first 11 outings. He's added 19 shots on net, 11 hits, four blocked shots and a minus-3 rating. Hutson continues to see sheltered minutes on the third pairing, but he looks ready to step into a larger role if necessary.