Cole Hutson News: Earns first multi-point game
Hutson logged two power-play assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.
Hutson has had little trouble adjusting to the NHL so far, earning a goal and four assists, all on the power play, over his first six games. The 19-year-old defenseman has added eight shots on net, eight hits and a minus-2 rating. Hutson is seeing sheltered minutes on the third pairing for now, especially since the Capitals' blue line is a strength for the team, but his upside is already obvious. He'll be a popular late-round dart throw in fantasy drafts next fall for managers who expect him to follow the example his older brother, Lane Hutson, established as a rookie in 2024-25 with the Canadiens.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Hutson See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule7 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: No Hesitation13 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Hutson See More