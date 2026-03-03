Cole Hutson News: Earns weekly award
Hutson was named the Hockey East Defender of the Week on Tuesday.
Hutson had three assists over two games in Boston University's weekend sweep over Boston College. Hutson is up to 30 points in 32 outings this season. While down from his 48-point performance in 39 contests a year ago, the 19-year-old blueliner has still impressed in his sophomore campaign. BU's struggles this year leave them as a question mark to make the NCAA Tournament, unless they win the Hockey East Tournament to get an automatic bid. Should the Terriers' season end early, all eyes will be on Hutson and the Capitals, as he could offer his team a boost on the blue line in their pursuit of a playoff spot if he signs his entry-level deal.
