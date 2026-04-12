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Cole Hutson News: Provides two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Hutson notched two assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Hutson set up Ryan Leonard's second goal of the game -- ultimately the game-winner -- and an Ilya Protas power-play tally. The 19-year-old Hutson has had no trouble adjusting to the NHL so far with 10 points, 21 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-4 rating over 12 appearances. He will retain rookie status for 2026-27 and will be looking to match his brother Lane Hutson's achievement of bringing home the Calder Trophy next year.

Cole Hutson
Washington Capitals
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