Cole Hutson News: Provides two assists
Hutson notched two assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.
Hutson set up Ryan Leonard's second goal of the game -- ultimately the game-winner -- and an Ilya Protas power-play tally. The 19-year-old Hutson has had no trouble adjusting to the NHL so far with 10 points, 21 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-4 rating over 12 appearances. He will retain rookie status for 2026-27 and will be looking to match his brother Lane Hutson's achievement of bringing home the Calder Trophy next year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Hutson See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 84 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 505 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Hutson See More