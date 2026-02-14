Cole Hutson headshot

Cole Hutson News: Puts up two points for Terriers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Hutson scored a goal and added an assist in Boston University's 5-3 win over the University of New Hampshire on Saturday.

Hutson has shown no ill effects after his head injury during the World Junior Championship. He's up to nine goals and 27 points in 30 appearances for the Terriers this season, and he had four points in three games with Team USA during the WJC. Hutson's offense is down from last year's 48-point effort in 39 contests, but that is likely a product of the Terriers' struggles more than it is something the defenseman can control on his own.

Cole Hutson
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
