Cole Hutson News: Scores in NHL debut
Hutson scored a power-play empty-net goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.
Hutson logged 16:24 of ice time and handled bottom-four minutes in his NHL debut, capping it off with the Capitals' second empty-netter. The 19-year-old blueliner won't be asked to do too much and may not be a lock to play every game down the stretch. He will primarily compete with Declan Chisholm and Timothy Liljegren for a spot in the lineup. Prior to turning pro, Hutson put up 32 points in 35 contests with Boston University this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Hutson See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: No Hesitation3 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown10 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
College Hockey Conference Tournament Primer: Top Players, Teams & NCAA Prospects14 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing17 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15024 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Hutson See More