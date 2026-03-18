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Cole Hutson News: Scores in NHL debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Hutson scored a power-play empty-net goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Hutson logged 16:24 of ice time and handled bottom-four minutes in his NHL debut, capping it off with the Capitals' second empty-netter. The 19-year-old blueliner won't be asked to do too much and may not be a lock to play every game down the stretch. He will primarily compete with Declan Chisholm and Timothy Liljegren for a spot in the lineup. Prior to turning pro, Hutson put up 32 points in 35 contests with Boston University this season.

Cole Hutson
Washington Capitals
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