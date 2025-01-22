Fantasy Hockey
Cole Koepke headshot

Cole Koepke Injury: Participates in morning skate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Koepke (upper body) participated in Wednesday's morning skate but will be unavailable for the Bruins' matchup in New Jersey, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Koepke has been on injured reserve since Saturday due to an upper-body injury, but he seems to be progressing in his recovery. However, it's unclear whether he'll be in the mix to return to game action when the Bruins return home to face the Senators on Thursday.

Cole Koepke
Boston Bruins
