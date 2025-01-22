Cole Koepke Injury: Participates in morning skate

Koepke (upper body) participated in Wednesday's morning skate but will be unavailable for the Bruins' matchup in New Jersey, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Koepke has been on injured reserve since Saturday due to an upper-body injury, but he seems to be progressing in his recovery. However, it's unclear whether he'll be in the mix to return to game action when the Bruins return home to face the Senators on Thursday.