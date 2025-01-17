Cole Koepke Injury: Remains absent from practice

Koepke was not on the ice at practice Friday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Koepke was injured during Tuesday's matchup with the Bolts, for which head coach Joe Sacco had no update after the game. Koepke has been excelling in a bottom-six role for Boston this year, logging 44 games for the Bruins while generating seven goals, five assists and 99 hits while averaging 10:42 of ice time. With Koepke still sidelined, Matthew Poitras is up from the minors.