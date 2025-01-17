Cole Koepke Injury: Won't play Saturday

Koepke (upper body) won't be available for Saturday's game against Ottawa, Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal reports.

Koepke sustained an injury in the third period of Tuesday's game against the Lightning, and he wasn't on the ice for Friday's practice session. He'll be forced to miss at least one game due to his injury, and his next chance to suit up will be Monday against San Jose. Over eight appearances in January, Koepke has recorded a goal on three shots, 22 hits and two blocked shots while averaging 9:18 of ice time.