Cole Koepke News: Agrees to two-year extension

Koepke signed a two-year, $2.9 million contract extension with the Jets on Saturday.

Koepke was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, now that his one-year, $1 million contract for 2025-26 has been completed. He had eight goals, 17 points, 16 PIM, 86 shots and 186 hits in 66 appearances with the Jets this season. Winnipeg didn't make the playoffs, but Koepke is set to be back with the squad for 2026-27 and continue to serve in a bottom-six capacity.