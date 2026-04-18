Cole Koepke headshot

Cole Koepke News: Agrees to two-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Koepke signed a two-year, $2.9 million contract extension with the Jets on Saturday.

Koepke was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, now that his one-year, $1 million contract for 2025-26 has been completed. He had eight goals, 17 points, 16 PIM, 86 shots and 186 hits in 66 appearances with the Jets this season. Winnipeg didn't make the playoffs, but Koepke is set to be back with the squad for 2026-27 and continue to serve in a bottom-six capacity.

Cole Koepke
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Koepke See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cole Koepke See More
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
205 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
208 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
March 10, 2025
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving
NHL
The Week Ahead: Happy Thanksgiving
Author Image
Michael Finewax
November 24, 2024
NHL Trade Tips: Hyman Worth Trading For
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Hyman Worth Trading For
Author Image
Michael Finewax
October 23, 2024