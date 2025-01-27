Fantasy Hockey
Cole Koepke News: Available against Sabres

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Koepke (upper body) will travel to Buffalo for Tuesday's matchup and will be an option to play, Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal reports.

Considering Koepke played in 44 of the Bruins' first 46 games this season, it seems very likely he'll get into the lineup ahead of Max Jones -- though Boston has won two straight games with Jones in action, so it's possible head coach Joe Sacco doesn't want to shuffle up his lines. Either way, Koepke should suit up sooner rather than later now that his upper-body injury is behind him.

