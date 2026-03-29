Cole Koepke headshot

Cole Koepke News: Buries goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Koepke scored a goal on two shots and added six hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Koepke has scored twice over his last five games. The 27-year-old winger has done a decent job this season, bringing physicality and a bit of depth scoring to a bottom-six job in his first year with the Jets. He's at seven goals, 15 points, 70 shots on net and 164 hits across 57 appearances on the year.

Cole Koepke
Winnipeg Jets
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