Cole Koepke News: Buries goal in win
Koepke scored a goal on two shots and added six hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.
Koepke has scored twice over his last five games. The 27-year-old winger has done a decent job this season, bringing physicality and a bit of depth scoring to a bottom-six job in his first year with the Jets. He's at seven goals, 15 points, 70 shots on net and 164 hits across 57 appearances on the year.
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