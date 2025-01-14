Cole Koepke News: Hurt in Tuesday's contest
Koepke (undisclosed) suffered an injury in the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Lightning, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.
There was no update on Koepke's status after the game. Darren Raddysh leveled Koepke with a hit that left the Boston forward injured. If Koepke can't play Saturday against the Senators, Oliver Wahlstrom will likely come back into the lineup.
