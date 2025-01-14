Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Koepke headshot

Cole Koepke News: Hurt in Tuesday's contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Koepke (undisclosed) suffered an injury in the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Lightning, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

There was no update on Koepke's status after the game. Darren Raddysh leveled Koepke with a hit that left the Boston forward injured. If Koepke can't play Saturday against the Senators, Oliver Wahlstrom will likely come back into the lineup.

Cole Koepke
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now