Cole Koepke News: Maintaining fourth-line role

Koepke has earned two points and added 23 hits over 10 games in December.

Koepke is in the Bruins' lineup most of the time, having sat out just two contests this season. The 26-year-old winger has found a home on the fourth line in his first year with Boston. He's at 10 points, 70 hits, 38 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 34 appearances. Koepke's fantasy value isn't very high, but he displayed a little scoring talent early in the season and could chip in over short stretches.