Cole Koepke News: Nets goal in win

Koepke scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

The goal was Koepke's first since Dec. 1, when he scored and added an assist versus the Canadiens. The 26-year-old forward has held down a fourth-line role, though he was scratched once in December. Koepke has already put together a career year with six goals, five assists, 41 shots on net, 77 hits and a plus-9 rating over 36 appearances in what appears to be his first full NHL campaign.