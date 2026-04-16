Cole Koepke News: Pots goal in season finale
Koepke scored a goal, placed two shots on net and dished out two hits in Thursday's 6-1 loss to San Jose.
Koepke tallied the lone goal for the Jets in the team's season finale, scoring an unassisted goal less than three and a half minutes into regulation to give Winnipeg an early lead. With the twine finder, Koepke finished the campaign with eight goals, 17 points, 86 shots on net and 186 hits across 66 games this season. Thursday's tally helped the 27-year-old winger tie his point output across 73 games a season ago. He maintained his physical playstyle and set a new career high in hits this season, which should keep him involved in a bottom-six role next year.
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