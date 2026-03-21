Cole Koepke News: Snaps 17-game goal drought

Koepke scored a shorthanded goal Saturday in a 5-4 shootout loss to Pittsburgh.

He took off on a 2-on-1 with Adam Lowry and went forehand to backhand on a pass from the center to tie the game 2-2 in the second period. It was Koepke's first goal in 17 games (two assists). He's better known for his hit parade (151) than his offense (six goals, eight assists) through 53 outings this season.