Cole Koepke News: Struggling on offense

Koepke was held off the scoresheet for the 14th game in a row in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Koepke hasn't registered a point in 10 games since missing five contests due to an upper-body injury in January. He's found himself an occasional scratch in the second half of the campaign, and that's likely to continue as long as he struggles on offense, though he has some short-term stability. The Bruins traded away Trent Frederic (lower body) and are also missing Brad Marchand (upper body), leaving some holes on the wings, which could grow larger if further trades come down this week.