Cole Koepke News: Tallies Sunday

Koepke scored a goal and added four hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Koepke has scored twice over his last five games, but he has just four points across 16 contests since the start of December. The 26-year-old forward is unlikely to be a regular contributor since he is on the fourth line. Koepke is at seven goals, five assists, 44 shots on net, 86 hits and a plus-10 rating through 40 appearances in his first full NHL campaign.